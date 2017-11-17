Zimbabwe's ruling party calls for Mugabe to resign, report says

Leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, called for the resignation of the country’s president, Robert Mugabe, on Friday following the military’s takeover of the government, the Zimbabwe Herald reported.

All 10 of the ruling party’s provincial branches agreed on the motion and have said they’re working to organize a special Central Committee meeting in the coming days “to realign the revolutionary party with current political developments,” the outlet reported.

They are also reportedly pushing for the former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to be restored to his government position. Following Mnangagwa’s ousting last week, army commander Constantino Chiwenga threatened to “step in” to calm tensions.

Shortly after, Mugabe was taken into military custody and military officials took over the government, although they insisted it was not a coup. The president and his wife were placed under house arrest.

A protest in Harare, the city’s capital, has been scheduled for Saturday by those opposing Mugabe’s continued rule and includes a plan to march to the State House.

Posters were circulated throughout the city calling to “remove Mugabe from power.”

“We can’t have a 93-year-old person ruling more than 15 million people,” the poster said.

The military released a statement lending its support to the rally and added that the military’s operation “remains solid” and Zimbabweans were urged to remain patient.

High-level supporters of the former vice president said they hope the rally will increase pressure on Mugabe to step aside. However, if it is unsuccessful, they said impeachment would be the next step when Parliament resumed Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.