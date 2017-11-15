NATO chief says they'll have enough forces in Afghanistan

NATO's chief says he is confident the alliance will have sufficient forces in 2018 to fulfill its training mission in Afghanistan after months of lobbying allies to increase troop contributions.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday that NATO won't fall short. He says the troop level will go from 13,000 to 16,000 "when we move into 2018."

Stoltenberg says they are still getting more allies on board with additional troops. He spoke of ahead of his attendance at the Halifax International Security Forum this weekend.

NATO troops are in Afghanistan to train and assist the Afghan security forces, notably special forces.

Gen. John Nicholson, top U.S. commander for Afghanistan, says he needs close to 16,000 troops to fill the NATO training mission.