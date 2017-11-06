Philippines arrests Indonesian wife of slain Marawi militant

Indonesian police say Philippine security forces have arrested the Indonesian wife of an Islamic militant who helped plan and lead the assault on the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

National police spokesman Wasisto, who uses one name, said Minhati Madrais was captured with her six children in Iligan city north of Marawi on Sunday. He said bomb-making materials were also seized.

Her husband, Omarkhayam, was one of hundreds of militants killed by Philippine forces as they battled to regain control of the city.

The Philippine government declared in late October that the five-month siege which killed more than 1,100 people was over.

Wasisto said Monday that Indonesian counter-terror police plan to interview Madrais in the Philippines.