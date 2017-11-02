Dutch court convicts suspect of plotting terror attack

A Dutch court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to four years' imprisonment for plotting a terror attack after police found an automatic rifle, bomb-making instructions, ammunition and fireworks at his home.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Rotterdam District Court, the man was making preparations for an attack, but had not settled on a specific target at the time of his arrest late last year.

The written verdict says the man, whose identity was not released, "contributed to international terrorism and wanted to strike fear into the Dutch population."

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year prison sentence, saying the man also had large quantities of propaganda for the Islamic State group at his home.