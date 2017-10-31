Reports: UK police widen investigation into Harvey Weinstein

British media are reporting that police have widened their investigation into sexual assault claims against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Citing unidentified sources, the Independent newspaper, Press Association and Sky News say London's Metropolitan Police are now investigating allegations by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.

Police declined to comment, only saying Tuesday that officers from its child abuse and sexual offenses command are probing sexual assault allegations made by seven victims. British police do not identify people under investigation until charges are laid.

The news comes just days after the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.