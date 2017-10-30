Philippine leader says someone should talk to Kim Jong Un

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says someone should talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to convince him nobody is out to remove him or destroy his country.

Duterte departed Monday for Japan where he says he will discuss North Korea's nuclear threats with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He said in his remarks Sunday that he would also discuss how to deal with North Korea when he meets with President Donald Trump in Manila next month.

Duterte says "a nuclear war is totally unacceptable" and "somebody has to talk to Kim Jong Un."

He suggested the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and others assure Kim nobody is threatening him and to ask him to stop threating a nuclear attack.

Duterte says China is the best country that can calm down Kim.