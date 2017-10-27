Catalan parliament declares independence as Spanish government imposes direct rule

Catalonia’s regional parliament declared its independence from Spain in a disputed vote Friday, triggering the central government to activate its direct rule over the region.

In an acrimonious vote, separatist lawmakers approved a motion saying they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic with 70 votes in favor, 10 against and two blank ballots.

Soon after, Spain’s Senate voted to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution that gave the central government the power to impose direct rule over the prosperous northeastern region.

The vote at the Catalan parliament was boycotted by opposition lawmakers who left the chamber in protest. Outside, thousands of pro-independence Catalans cheered as the results were announced.

The motion calls for beginning an independence process that includes drafting Catalonia's new top laws and opening negotiations "on equal footing" with Spanish authorities to establish cooperation.

In a tweet soon after the results were announced, Spain's prime minister called for “tranquility” in the Catalan region and promised “the rule of law will restore legality.” He then called an emergency cabinet meeting.

Spain’s central government opposes the independence bid and it is readying measures to take over control of the northeastern region. No country has expressed support for the secession bid.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged the country’s Senate to grant special constitutional measures that would allow his government to take control of Catalonia’s autonomous powers.

Rajoy, who received rapturous applause before and after his speech in the Senate in Madrid, told the chamber Spain was facing a challenge not seen in its recent history.

What is happening in Catalonia is "a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences," he said.

It will be the first time in four decades of democratic rule that the Madrid-based national government would directly run the affairs of one of Spain's 17 semi-autonomous regions, a move that will likely fan the flames of the Catalan revolt.

Catalonia represents a fifth of Spain's gross domestic product. Polls show its 7.5 million inhabitants are roughly evenly divided over independence.