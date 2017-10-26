Israel Museum names third director in 2 years

Jerusalem's Israel Museum has appointed its third director in less than two years.

The museum said Thursday that Ido Bruno, an industrial design professor at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, was unanimously elected by the board and will take office in November.

James Snyder, who was director of the Jerusalem institution for 20 years, stepped down in February 2016 and assumed the newly made role of international president. Snyder's successor, Eran Neuman, took over in January but resigned just weeks later. The museum cited "differing perceptions regarding his role and terms of employment."

The Israel Museum is considered the country's premier cultural institution and houses hundreds of thousands of objects, including the Dead Sea Scrolls.