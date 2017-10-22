Switzerland: Teen attacks several people with ax

Police say a teenager apparently attacked and wounded several people with an ax in a town in northeastern Switzerland. The 17-year-old boy, a Latvian national, was arrested.

St. Gallen canton (state) police said the assaults took place Sunday evening at a gas station shop and a second location in Flums. A statement issued by the state force didn't specify how many people were hurt.

The statement says officers arrested a suspect and he was injured in the process.

Police think the arrested teenager acted alone and the statement says there is no indication he has ties to extremists.

No information on a possible motive was provided.