Israeli soldier who shot fatally Palestinian seeks pardon

The office of Israel's president says it has received a plea for pardon from a soldier convicted of fatally shooting an already wounded Palestinian attacker last year.

Elor Azaria began serving his 18-month sentence in August after he was convicted of manslaughter in a case that sharply divided the country.

President Reuven Rivlin's office said on Thursday the plea would be considered by "relevant authorities," in consultation with the Defense Ministry and the military.

Israel's military chief last month reduced Azaria's sentence by four months but rejected a pardon request.

Azaria was caught on video shooting a Palestinian attacker as he lay wounded on the ground. Israel's military pushed for his prosecution, saying he violated its code of ethics. But many Israelis, particularly on the nationalist right, defended his actions.