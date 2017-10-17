Taliban kills over 70 people in attacks across Afghanistan, official says

At least 71 people were killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday in a series of attacks orchestrated by the Taliban, the country's deputy interior minister said.

The official, Murad Ali Murad, told a press conference in Kabul the attacks in Ghazni and Paktia province were the "biggest terrorist attack this year."

Murad said in one of the attacks, in southern Paktia province, 41 people -- 21 policemen and 20 civilians -- were killed when the Taliban targeted a police compound in the provincial capital of Gardez with two suicide car bombs. Scores were also wounded -- at least 48 policemen and 110 civilians.

The provincial police chief was among those killed in the Paktia attack.

Hamza Aqmhal, a student at the Paktia University, told The Associated Press he heard a very powerful blast which shattered glass and broke all the windows at the building he was in. He said the university is about 2 kilometers from the training academy.

In the attack in Andar district in Ghazni province, 25 policemen were killed and also five civilians. At least 15 people were wounded, including 10 policemen, according to Murad.

Despite the staggering numbers, Murad said Afghan forces are confident in their "readiness to fight terrorists and eliminate them from Afghanistan.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks

The Associated Press contributed to this report.