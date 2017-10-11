UK Prime Minister urges US rethink on Iran

British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging the United States to extend the Iran nuclear deal, saying it is "vitally important for regional security."

May's office says she and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke late Tuesday and both sides agreed their teams would remain in contact ahead of Trump's decision on the pact. Trump has threatened to scrap the agreement, calling it the "worst deal ever." He must recertify the measure by Oct. 15 because of unilateral conditions set by Congress.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to stress the benefits of the deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

China, France, Russia, Germany, Britain and the European Union ratified the deal.