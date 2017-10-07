Expand / Collapse search
Swedish journalist Kim Wall's head, legs found by divers

Swedish journalist Kim Wall is seen in a photo taken in Trelleborg, Sweden, Dec. 28, 2015.  (Tom Wall via Associated Press)

Police in Denmark said Saturday that divers have found the head, legs and clothes of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed after boarding an inventor’s submarine.

The body parts and clothing were found Friday in plastic bags with a knife and “heavy metal pieces” to make them sink near where the 30-year-old Wall's naked headless torso was found in August, Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said.

The discovery was made in Koge Bay by members of the Danish navy, Reuters reported.

"Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall," Moeller Jensen said, according to the BBC.

Moeller Jensen said there were no fractures to Wall's skull and he declined to comment on the discovery of the knife.

Peter Madsen, the 46-year-old Danish inventor who is in pre-trial detention on preliminary manslaughter charges, has said Wall died after being accidentally hit by a 155-pound hatch on the UC3 Nautillus submarine, after which he "buried" her at sea.

But police have said 15 stab wounds were found on the torso found at sea off Copenhagen on Aug. 21. Her arms were still missing.

Wall's cause of death hasn't yet been established yet.

The detention of Madsen, who has denied manslaughter, expires Oct. 31 when a court will decide if he will continue to remain in custody ahead of a possible trial. He is also held on preliminary charges of the indecent handling of a corpse.

Police have said the submarine only sailed in Danish waters Aug. 10-11.

During their investigation, police have found videos on Madsen's personal computer of women being tortured, decapitated and murdered.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.