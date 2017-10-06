The Latest: Catalan police chief leaves Madrid court

next

The Latest on Spain's political crisis amid Catalonia's push for independence (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Catalonia's police chief Josep Lluis Trapero has left Spain's National Court in Madrid after being questioned for about an hour as part of an investigation for sedition linked to Sept. 20-21 demonstrations in Barcelona in the run-up to last weekend's referendum on independence.

Trapero, who is one of four people being questioned in the case, left on foot to some applause by Basque and Catalan party representatives and some insults from bystanders.

The other three under investigation for sedition are Catalan police Lt. Teresa Laplana, who was to testify by video link from Barcelona, Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly that has been the main civic group behind the independence movement, and Jordi Cuixart, president of separatist group Omnium Cultural.

___

8:40 a.m.

Spain's National Court will question two senior officers of Catalonia's regional police force and the leaders of two pro-independence civic groups who have been placed under investigation for sedition.

The four will be questioned Friday morning about their roles in demonstrations Sept. 20-21 in Barcelona, when Spanish police arrested several Catalan government officials and raided offices in a crackdown on preparations for an Oct. 1 referendum on independence. Spanish authorities say the demonstrations hindered the police operation.

The four include regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero and Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly that has been the main civic group behind the independence movement.

On Thursday, Spain's Constitutional Court ordered Catalonia's parliament to suspend a planned session next week during which separatist lawmakers plan to declare independence.