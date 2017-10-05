Toronto council votes to not name stadium after Rob Ford

Toronto city council has voted against naming a stadium after former Mayor Rob Ford.

Ford's four-year tenure as mayor of Canada's largest city was marred by revelations about his drinking problems and crack cocaine use. As he sought a second term in 2014, a cancer diagnosis forced him to do what months of scandals could not — drop his bid for re-election. He died less than two years later at the age of 46.

Council voted 24-11 Thursday against renaming a 2,200-seat stadium at Toronto's Centennial Park after Ford.

Current Mayor John Tory recommended the stadium be named after his predecessor.

In a letter to council, Tory said Ford was known for his "unique approach to public service" and that his community involvement went well beyond politics.