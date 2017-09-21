Mexico still hoping to reach survivors at collapsed school

Rescue workers in Mexico City were still trying Thursday to free survivors buried in the rubble of the Enrique Rebsamen school, where at least 25 children have died.

The New York Times reported that by Wednesday night five children remained unaccounted for, including a student who was alive but trapped. The building collapsed as a result of Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

The girl has been in touch with rescuers and said she was OK and she was with four other children. The Wall Street Journal reported that the girl said she was thirsty, and emergency crews managed to deliver water to her through a hose.

The Times report said that “mostly lifeless” bodies were being pulled from the rubble and hope in Mexico City was dwindling that there would be any more survivors.

Worried parents reportedly climbed nearby trees to learn the fate of their child. Some yelled messages into megaphones in hopes their child would hear them, the Times reported; others communicated through WhatsApp.

“To see a parent carry their own dead baby is something I will never forget,” Elena Villasenor, a volunteer, told the paper.

The earthquake, centered in nearby Puebla state, killed at least 223 people across Mexico, including 25 children and four adults in the school.

Residents near the school formed a human chain to help remove debris.

The Times described the scene: “Everyone found something to do, passing water, coffee or medicine to those who needed it. Volunteers called for baby bottles to feed the children still trapped in the wreckage.”