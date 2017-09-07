The Latest: China backs UN on N. Korea but wants dialogue

The Latest on tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

China's foreign minister says his country supports further United Nations action in response to North Korea's latest nuclear test but also wants to see renewed efforts to begin dialogue involving all sides.

Wang Yi said Thursday that China hopes North Korea will "see the situation clearly and come to the right judgment and choice."

Wang said the U.N. should take "necessary measures," but added that sanctions and pressure are only half of the equation to solving the current impasse. He said any new steps should spur dialogue and negotiation between the sides toward the goal of a peaceful resolution on the Korean Peninsula.

China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, as well as North Korea's main trading partner and source of food and fuel aid.