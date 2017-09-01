French lawmaker detained by police after a scuffle

Police officials in France say a lawmaker has been detained after a fight with another politician.

Two police officials said Friday that M'jid El Guerrab, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron's party, was being questioned over a fight he had Wednesday with Socialist Party lawmaker Boris Faure.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't allowed to speak about an ongoing investigation.

Earlier Friday, El Guerrab said on his Facebook page that he is taking a leave of absence from his party. He acknowledged he had a verbal and physical altercation with Faure and said they were on bad terms since the electoral campaign for legislative elections in June.

French media have reported that Faure was hospitalized after El Guerrab hit him with a motorcycle helmet.