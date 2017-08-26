Police: Polish tourist raped, partner beaten on Italy beach

Italian police are investigating the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and the savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach.

Italian news reports said the man passed out after being beaten on the head and robbed and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy's eastern coast.

Media reports said the 26-year-old Poles were hospitalized with injuries. Passers-by called police after seeing the couple, bloodied and dazed, on the beach.

It wasn't immediately clear if any suspects had been detained.