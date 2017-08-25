Indian army patrols as masses support guru in rape case

Army and paramilitary soldiers are deployed across a north Indian town where masses supporting a flamboyant guru have gathered for the verdict in a court case accusing him of raping two of his followers.

The guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, left his ashram early Friday in a 100-vehicle convoy to appear in court in the town of Panchkula. He has denied the charges.

About 100,000 of his followers were gathered in the town.

Police have put the town on a security lockdown for fear that a guilty verdict could spark violence.

Police say army soldiers will later march through Panchkula's barricaded streets.