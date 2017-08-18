Man reportedly shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs people in Finland

Police in Finland shot a man who reportedly screamed "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing at least six people on Friday.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the leg, the BBC reported. The mass stabbing incident occurred in the Puutori-Market Square area. One of those stabbed was pushing a stroller, The Sun reported.

Sound from a video that appeared to be taken by someone near the scene and was widely shared on social media featured a person repeatedly screaming "Allahu Akbar," a phrase often shouted by Islamic terrorists. Authorities had not officially labeled the incident in Finland as terrorism.

Images on social media showed at least one body -- that had been covered -- laying on the ground.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area amid an ongoing search for other possible attackers.

The attack in Turku, a city on the southwest coast of Finland, comes one day after a horrific vehicle assault in Barcelona, Spain that killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100 others. A second terror attack in Spain earlier Friday killed another person.

Turku is the oldest city in Finland and the sixth-largest city in the country. It's about 100 miles west of Helsinki.