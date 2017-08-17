Anti-Muslim Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament

An Australian senator has provoked an angry backlash from lawmakers by wearing a burqa in Parliament as part of her campaign for a national ban on Islamic face coverings.

Pauline Hanson, leader of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration One Nation minor party, sat wearing the black head-to-ankle garment for more than 10 minutes on Thursday before taking it off as she rose to explain that she wanted such outfits banned on national security grounds.

Attorney-General George Brandis drew applause when he said his government would not ban the burqa, and chastised Hanson for what he described as a "stunt" that offended Australia's Muslim minority.

Senate President Stephen Parry said Hanson's identity had been confirmed before she entered the chamber.