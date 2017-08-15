The Latest: Portugal: Death toll from tree rises to 12

The Latest on the fallen tree on Portuguese island of Madeira (all times local):

Portuguese authorities say the tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed at least 12 people.

Government official Pedro Ramos said 52 others were injured in the accident Tuesday near the island capital of Funchal.

The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival. The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity.

Held Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church on the outskirts of Funchal.

Portugal's prime minister has expressed his condolences for the victims of a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

Portuguese media were giving different death tolls. RTP public television reported that up to 11 people have died and 35 injured when the tree fell during an annual religious festival near the city of Funchal. TSF radio says there are two fatalities and 10 injured.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted that "I express my condolences for the victims of the accident in Madeira."

He added that his "thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims."

Costa said that the central government has made contact with local authorities on the island to offer its support. He said that "the government has provided medical support given the high number of victims."

