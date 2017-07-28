Hamburg supermarket knife attack leaves 1 dead, German police say

A knife-wielding man reportedly screamed "Allahu Akbar" during a wild attack inside a Hamburg supermarket that killed at least one person and left four others bloodied and wounded on Friday.

German police arrested the suspected attacker in the Barmbek district after witnesses followed the man and alerted authorities. The suspect was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said.

The assailant entered the supermarket and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, before fleeing the scene. While on the run, the suspect stabbed and injured four other people.

Officials wrote on Twitter that "the motive and the number of injured persons" were not yet known, but did confirm that "one person died."

It was not immediately known if the assault had any connection to terror. ISIS has been urging its followers to use knives or vehicles in order to facilitate more attacks and Germany has been the site of past Islamist incidents.

But both German newspaper BILD and a witness to the assault said the man yelled "Allahu Akbar" during the bloody spree. The phrase, Arabic for "God is great," is frequently shouted by Islamic extremists before an attack.

Police initially said they were looking for a second person in connection with the attack, however, later they said the man in custody was the lone suspect.

The supermarket was blocked off by police as they investigated the incident.

