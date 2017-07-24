Car bomb in Pakistan kills at least 22

At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in Pakistan on Monday after a car bomb exploded in the eastern city of Lahore, officials said.

The car bomb struck near an old vegetable market in the Kot Lakhpat neighborhood, Malik Mohammad Ahmed, a spokesman for the government of the eastern Punjab province, said in a statement.

The bombing targeted policemen who were securing a demolition site at an old building, authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lahore is the provincial capital of Punjab. The head of the provincial government, Shahbaz Sharif, condemned the attack.

Lahore has faced scores of terror attacks in recent years. A suicide bombing there killed over 70 people on Easter last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.