Two US soldiers, 2 others wounded in Afghan solider attack, official says

Two U.S. soldiers were killed Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an official said.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said that two other U.S. soldiers were also wounded in the attack. The Afghan soldier who opened fire was killed after the attack, which took place in the Achin district.

The U.S. military has not commented.

Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.