US forces conduct raid against Al Qaeda fighters in Yemen, 7 militants killed

The U.S. on Tuesday conducted its second military action in Yemen since the raid that killed Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in January, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The combined ground and air assault targeted Al Qaeda affiliate militants. The strikes targeted a compound in Marib Governorate that had known links to Al Qaeda fighters.

At least seven militants were killed in the strikes, the statement said.

“This operation was conducted with the support of the Royal Government of Yemen,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “In conjunction with our Arab allies, the U.S. will continue to support their efforts in bringing stability to the region by fighting known terrorist organizations like AQAP.”

This the second time since January that U.S. forces have carried out a raid on the ground in the embattled nation. In the Jan. 29 raid conducted by US Navy SEALs, Chief Special Warfare Officer William “Ryan Owens” was killed.

