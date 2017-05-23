Ariana Grande concert attack: First victims in Manchester blast identified

Details are starting to emerge about the victims whose lives were claimed in a fatal attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Twenty-two people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl, in the explosion at the end of Grande's concert, which was part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. Twelve "seriously injured children" were among the 59 people taken to the hospital, North West Ambulance Service said.

MANCHESTER TERROR ATTACK: TRUMP CALLS ATTACKERS 'EVIL LOSERS IN LIFE'; OFFERS SYMPATHY FOR VICTIMS

Authorities in Manchester said it appeared to be one attacker who detonated an improvised explosive device. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday morning.

Grande took to Twitter after the attack, saying she was "broken" and "so, so sorry." Her reps earlier confirmed the singer was "okay."

The names of the victims are being released Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate the attack.

ARIANA GRANDE MANCHESTER ATTACK: KATY PERRY, TAYLOR SWIFT AND MORE STARS REACT

Georgina Callander, 18:

Callander, described by her friends as an "Ariana Grande superfan," was the first victim identified. Runshaw College, where Callander was a student, confirmed the news on social media in a statement.

"It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course," the school said.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

On Saturday, Callander tweeted just hours before the concert about how "excited" she was to see Grande perform. Callander and Grande met two years ago during a backstage meet-and-greet at another concert. The fan posted on her Instagram in 2015 a photo of the two with her arms wrapped around the singer.

British star Joe Sugg posted a photo of him and Callander on Twitter with the caption: "So sad to hear about this. RIP Gina."

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8:

Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, confirmed Roussos' death to Sky News. He said Roussos "was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the world."

"News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends," Upton told Sky News.

John Atkinson, 26:

Atkinson was leaving the arena when the explosion happened on Monday, according to the Manchester Evening News. Friends described Atkinson as "a beautiful soul."

"Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost there lives last night," a friend wrote on Facebook.