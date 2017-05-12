Al Qaeda contest in Yemen offers guns, cash prizes in honor of Ramadan

As Yemen continues to battle civil war and stave off famine, militants with the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's (AQAP) branch Ansar Al Sharia are seizing upon the latest unrest to attract people to jihad.

This week jihadis launched a contest in the city of Taiz offering prizes, including an automatic rifle, a pistol and other incentives to entrants who listen to a series of audio lectures on jihad, study accompanying text and then write a 30-page review of the syllabus.

Flyers, handed out by gun-toting militants, state that the contest entitled, “Our Message,” was launched in honor of the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan with entries due on the middle on the 15th of Ramadan.

A total of 10 prizes have been promised, including a brand new AK-47 automatic rifle for the winner and a motorcycle for the runner-up. The various other prizes include a pistol, a laptop and a cellphone, as well as cash prizes.

They also handed out a review sheet containing questions on the syllabus.

"Name three articles of the (Yemeni) constitution which contradict Islamic Law," reads one of the questions, in the quiz seen by the Reuters news agency.

"Any person who follows a law other than Islamic law is an infidel who must be killed. List three (scriptural) references for this," reads another.

