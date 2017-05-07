Islamic State attack leaves 2 dead at Iraqi base where US advisers are stationed

Two people were killed and six others were injured Sunday when Islamic State militants attacked a base in northern Iraq where U.S. military advisers are stationed, Reuters reported.

Two of the ISIS militants died when they detonated suicide vests at the entrance to the K1 base overnight. Three more were killed by Kurdish forces who control the Kirkuk region.

"They were wearing uniforms like the Kurdish peshmerga and had shaved their beards to look like us," one officer told Reuters.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed and wounded dozens of “crusaders and apostates.”

