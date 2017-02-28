99-year-old woman 'arrested' to check wish off bucket list

Get arrested? Check.

A 99-year-old woman in the Netherlands got the help of her local police to fulfill her longtime wish of getting cuffed.

The woman, named Annie, wanted to “experience a police cell from within,” officers from the Dutch town of Nijmegan-Zuid wrote on Facebook.

Last week, Annie’s niece got in touch with the police force to organize the elderly woman’s “arrest” so they could help make her dreams come true.

Officers drove Annie to the police station and locked her in a cell. They slapped on a pair of handcuffs for the full effect.

She was all smiles.