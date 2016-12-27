This Nigerian billionaire is legit – but what two women are saying about him might not be.

The sisters from Toronto, who have a sizeable Instagram following, reportedly were detained in Lagos, Nigeria after trying to extort and cyberbully the wealthy businessman.

[ 💋 ] A photo posted by J Y O T I M Λ T H Λ R O O (@jyotimatharoo) on Oct 23, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

NAZI-THEMED PARADE TRIGGERS OUTRAGE; PRINCIPAL RESIGNS

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo claimed they had evidence of Femi Otedola cheating on his wife and that they would post it on a sex-scandal website, the news site Politics Nigeria reported. Otedola – who earned his riches in the energy sector – is worth around $1.8 billion, a Forbes estimate revealed.

A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Sep 1, 2015 at 1:27pm PDT

The sisters were arrested after an investigation, the website reported. A court document also stated that the sisters were accused of using several Instagram and Twitter accounts to harass around 274 people, “mostly based in the various regions of Africa.”

Global Affairs Canada told the Toronto Star that consular services were being provided to the two women. The sisters have a combined nearly 50,000 Instagram followers combined.

Click for more from the Toronto Star.