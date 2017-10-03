Maria forces service cuts in 70 percent of Puerto Rico's hospitals; Fear of disease mounts



Two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated islands in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still struggling to bounce back, pushing the islands to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

An estimated 60,000 roofs were ripped from structures in Puerto Rico, leaving many people without safe shelters, according to the American Red Cross.

Damaged bridges and impassible roads have thwarted relief efforts in Puerto Rico, making it all the more challenging for impacted people to receive much-needed aid.

“It’s been difficult to get around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Jenelle Eli, director of international communications for the Red Cross.





“Our [more than 600] volunteers have been working around the clock to try to deliver food and water, along with other government partners and non-profit organizations,” Eli said.

In Puerto Rico, ensuring accessibility to roads and emergency power for life-sustaining activities is a high priority, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Worried individuals have struggled to reach family members in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; FEMA reported that operational cell service in St. Thomas is at more than 48 percent and 21 percent in St. Croix.

Some support from organizations including the Red Cross has helped to ease that burden.

“We have these mobile satellites and we’re bringing them along some of our aid routes in Puerto Rico,” Eli said.

“It’s allowing people to charge their cell phones [and to] access Wi-Fi so they can reconnect with their family members, some of whom they haven’t spoken to in maybe two weeks,” she added.

More than half of people in Puerto Rico have access to drinkable water as efforts continue to restore quality. Forty-five percent of customers are able to drink water safely, following testing by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, there have been reports that a cholera outbreak is imminent as a result of the lack of clean water.

Factors including the presence of the V. cholera bacterium, weakened infrastructure and limited drinking water access can all contribute to outbreaks of the illness, according to the Baylor College of Medicine.

Other diseases, including E. coli, typhoid fever and dysentery are additional disastrous risks, and dwindling medical supplies mean that typical treatments would not be readily available.

