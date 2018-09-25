Girl, 7, killed in hammock after tree falls on her, officials say

A girl was killed and her cousin was injured Saturday when a tree fell on top of them while they were swinging on a hammock at their grandparents’ Virginia home, officials said.

Sabina Surjit Henderson, 7, and her cousin were on the hammock about 6 p.m. when the elm tree the sling was fastened to fell on top of them, FOX5DC reported. Henderson was airlifted to the hospital where she later died.

Her 8-year-old cousin, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and treated for internal injuries. He is expected to survive, FOX5DC reported.

The children were at the Seven Elms Farm in Purcellville for a family gathering and had been swinging on the hammock all day, Henderson’s family said.

Henderson had just started second grade before her death. A preliminary investigation indicated Henderson died in a “tragic accident.”

"Sabina was a smart, witty girl who loved to tell jokes and make other people laugh," the girl’s father, Ben Henderson, said in a statement to NBC Washington. "She was a powerful personality that lit up the room and was a memorable force for all those that met her. She was amazingly kind and thoughtful to her friends and family.”

“Sabina was genuinely and completely loved by all that knew her. Her loss tore a giant hole in our lives that will never be mended. We will never recover from this, we will only survive,” her father said.