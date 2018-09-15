Virginia emergency officials rescue dog trapped in 35-foot well

A dog in Virginia was rescued this week after plummeting down a 35-foot well allegedly left uncovered by a maintenance worker, the dog’s owner says.

Beasley, a 7-month-old Golden retriever in Goochland, was rescued by officials with Goochland Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services, the Henrico Fire Department and other emergency officials after he was trapped in the well for more than an hour, according to a GoFundMe created for the pup.

Beasley's owner, Katie Allen, said the incident occured after the pup was let outside to relieve himself.

"We could just kind of hear echoes of the dog barking and yelping and whining, splashing, kind of struggling," Allen told WRIC-News.

Beasley, struggling in roughly three feet of water, latched onto inflatables thrown down the well before a firefighter rapelled down and pulled the dog out, the news station reported.

Beasley was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where he was determined to be in critical condition. The dog had fluid around his heart and lungs, and was also hypothermic, Allen said. Beasley's oxygen levels were also affected due to the amount of carbon dioxide he inhaled. He has been on oxygen since arriving at the animal hospital.

But the pup now appears to be on the mend. While Beasley isn’t in the clear yet, “he seems to be doing much better,” Allen told Fox News on Saturday.

“They have lowered his oxygen and will hopefully be off of it later this evening. He could go into respiratory distress without it, but we are hoping he won't,” she said. “They still need to do additional X-rays on his limbs and a follow up X-ray on his heart. He tires easily. Still slightly critical but heading towards stability quickly.”

Allen said she has considered taking legal action against the worker, whose identity is not currently clear.

“I'm definitely weighing all of my options and I am currently talking to a lawyer to see what options I may have available,” she added.