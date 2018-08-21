Expand / Collapse search
Lena Dunham suffers tragic loss, loses second pet in less than a year

Actress Lena Dunham took to Instagram Tuesday to mourn the loss of her Yorkie, Bowie.

Lena Dunham suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier this month when her Yorkie, Bowie, died.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her canine friend with an emotional caption.

As many of you know, in the last 3 months my heart was stolen by an irascible 13 year old Yorkie named Bowie. After spending a lifetime with my sister @scotlan, her home now contained a baby and another on the way and Bowie’s crotchety old self wouldn’t condone it so she came to live with me, and what started as a tentative guardianship became a full scale obsession. We went to brunch and therapy and the set of a TV show and took at least 5 flights across the US. We laid our heads in a few very chic hotel rooms and walked up and down the river a million miles. She made me feel safe and strong in a sea of change and reminded me that joy needn’t be diminished by a bunch o’ imperfect body parts (she wielded her 3 teeth/3 working legs in style.) My head knew she was 91 in dog years, but my heart felt she was just a sweet baby. On August 13th this sweet baby old mama went to her final home. After a weekend of rapid decline, I knew it was time to let her go so Scotty and I (along with her super model baby Clementine and her wise, cozy husband @mf.goodtimes) came together to bid her farewell. It was peaceful and patient and loving. We laughed and cried like the family that Bowie has made us. Bowie left everyone who saw her, in the street or the airport or the Rite Aid, with a crazy smile. She kept me safe at night, even if it was just from the indistinct shadow of a tank top strewn over a lamp. She made Scotty and my friendship something eternal and deep and boundless. I am so lucky to have been her second mom. I love you Scotty, Clem, JJ and my darling @iolovesyou for capturing it all. Please eat a grilled chicken breast in honor of your second favorite glam rocker today. Meanwhile, I’ll be donating to @seespotrescued in her name, for dogs who don’t have homes and dogs who need new ones.

“After a weekend of rapid decline, I knew it was time to let her go so Scotty and I (along with her super model baby Clementine and her wise, cozy husband @mf.goodtimes) came together to bid her farewell,” Dunham wrote of the pup, which she had for three months after assuming caretaking duties from a friend who previously had it for 13 years.

"It was peaceful and patient and loving," the star continued. "We laughed and cried like the family that Bowie has made us.”

In June, Dunham also said goodbye to her cat Gia Maria after owning the feline for just nine months.

At the time the “Girl’s” actress told her fans that the cat’s passing was “sudden and out of anyone’s control.”

In recent months, Dunham has also given away her dog Lamby, after claiming the dog suffered abuse at BARC, the original shelter she adopted it from – however, the organization refuted her claims.

“We checked the records for Lamby. He was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog,’” BARC rep Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity at the time.

The rep continued: “If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs."

Dunham announced last weekend that she has since adopted a new Sphynx cat to replace her departed companions.