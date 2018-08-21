Lena Dunham suffers tragic loss, loses second pet in less than a year

Lena Dunham suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier this month when her Yorkie, Bowie, died.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her canine friend with an emotional caption.

“After a weekend of rapid decline, I knew it was time to let her go so Scotty and I (along with her super model baby Clementine and her wise, cozy husband @mf.goodtimes) came together to bid her farewell,” Dunham wrote of the pup, which she had for three months after assuming caretaking duties from a friend who previously had it for 13 years.

"It was peaceful and patient and loving," the star continued. "We laughed and cried like the family that Bowie has made us.”

In June, Dunham also said goodbye to her cat Gia Maria after owning the feline for just nine months.

At the time the “Girl’s” actress told her fans that the cat’s passing was “sudden and out of anyone’s control.”

In recent months, Dunham has also given away her dog Lamby, after claiming the dog suffered abuse at BARC, the original shelter she adopted it from – however, the organization refuted her claims.

“We checked the records for Lamby. He was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog,’” BARC rep Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity at the time.

The rep continued: “If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs."

Dunham announced last weekend that she has since adopted a new Sphynx cat to replace her departed companions.