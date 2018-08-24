Hurricane Lane weakens to tropical storm near Hawaii, but more damage expected

Hurricane Lane weakened to Tropical Storm Lane on Friday evening, as “strong gusty winds” that brought torrential rains to the Hawaiian islands began to lose strength, officials said.

According to an 11 p.m. ET update from the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), winds that hit 85 mph just two hours earlier had dropped to 70 mph, the update said.

Rain bands were still expected to bring more flooding and other damage to the islands. The storm was about 150 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, the update said.

As it appraoched Hawaii, the storm forced residents to flee flooded homes, while others jumped off seawalls with boogie boards into the turbulent ocean.

HURRICANE LANE THREATENS HAWAII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE RARE STORM’S PATH

The storm has churned up sizable swells, which were expected to create “high and possibly damaging surf along exposed south shorelines today through Saturday,” the CPHC said.

The outer bands of the hurricane dumped as much as 3 feet of rain in 48 hours on the mostly rural Big Island.

The city of Hilo, with a population of 43,000 and located on the Big Island, was flooded with waist-high water.

Margaret Collins, 69, woke up Thursday night to the sound of moving water in her Hilo backyard.

"So I got up out of bed and looked out my bedroom window and saw water 3 feet high gushing past my window," she said. "And that's when I realized I was standing in water."

The National Guard and firefighters rescued six people and a dog from a flooded home. Five tourists from California were rescued from another home.

“There's so much rain, the drainage is all saturated,” Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe said, according to The Associated Press. “We're just letting nature take its course, getting water down to the ocean and responding to any rescues.”

A statewide brown water advisory was also issued amid the storm, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, but if the water is brown stay out,” the department warned in a tweet.

As flooding hit the Big Island, brush fires broke out in areas of Maui and Oahu susceptible to flames.

Some residents in a shelter on Maui had to flee when a fire got too close and another forced people from their homes. A woman got burns on her hands and legs and was flown to Honolulu, Maui County spokesman Rod Antone said. Her condition wasn't clear.

HURRICANE LANE: AIRLINES CANCEL FLIGHTS, WAIVE CHANGE FEES

President Trump on Friday tweeted that he'd spoken to Hawaii Gov. David Ige "to express our full support for the people of Hawaii as the State is impacted by #HurricaneLane."

"The Federal Government isi fully committed to helping the people of Hawaii," he continued.

On the island of Oahu, gusts rattled windows and roofs in Honolulu's hillside neighborhood of Nuuanu and scattered tree branches, palm fronds and at least one downed electrical line across roadways.

Almost 16,000 homes and businesses on the islands lost electrical power as the outer edges of the hurricane battered the islands, but service was restored to a portion of them, Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said.

Officials from Hawaiian Electric also cautioned residents against being closer than 30 feet to any fallen power lines and said power outages will “likely” happen due to the hurricane.

“Please plan for it,” the company said. “We will do our best to restore power when it is safe to do so.”

As the storm neared the Hawaiian islands, several major airlines – including Hawaiian Airlines, United and Delta – canceled trips and waived flight change fees.

