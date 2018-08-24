Hurricane Lane: Airlines cancel flights, waive change fees

As Hurricane Lane charges toward the Hawaiian Islands, several major airlines have canceled trips and waived change fees ahead of the destruction that the Category 2 storm is expected to bring.

Hawaiian Airlines has extended its waiver of rebooking fees for passengers flying with the carrier and its codeshare partners between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. The airline tweeted that staffers are “working diligently to respond to guests calling our reservations line” to the best of their abilities.

United Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Kahului Airport. The carrier has also reduced fares for flights departing the island state and waived change fees for passengers who planned to travel between Aug. 21 and Aug. 26. Additional flights to from Honolulu to San Francisco have also been scheduled.

Delta Air Lines has waived rebooking fees for customers who reschedule their flights, even if their flights to or from Hawaii were not canceled. Customers have until Aug. 27 to cancel their trip for a refund or rebook their flight.

Passengers flying with Alaska Airlines have until Aug. 30 to rebook flights originally scheduled for Aug. 22 through Aug. 25, traveling to or from Kaauai, Kona, Maui and Oahu airports.

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year. Hawaii rarely gets hit. The last major storm to hit was Iniki in 1992. Others have come close in recent years.

