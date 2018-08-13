Former hedge fund millionaire who went from living posh lifestyle to homeless reported missing

A former hedge fund millionaire who went from living at the Waldorf Astoria to sleeping on the streets has vanished after leaving a New York City hospital, police said.

Paul Greenwald, 70, was reported missing after leaving Bellevue Hospital at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police said. It was unclear why Greenwald was in the hospital to begin with, the New York Post reported.

Greenwald was living at the Bellevue men’s shelter before he was admitted to the hospital, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

Greenwald’s apparent fall from grace began after he was accused of attacking his ex-wife, Michelle Greenwald, outside her apartment in 2009. He allegedly lured her out of her home by saying she was parked in front of a fire hydrant, according to the New York Post. When she came out, he grabbed her arm and yelled at her.

He was committed to Bellevue Hospital’s jail ward after a panel determined he was too sick to knowingly plead not guilty, according to the Post. He was reportedly charged with several counts of contempt for shouting at the judge during a court hearing.

Greenwald, who used to live at the Waldorf Astoria, was last seen holding a yellow folder, wearing a red shirt, black pants, black sandals and glasses. He is believed to be about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds.