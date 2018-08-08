3 MS-13 gang members who took turns shooting suspected rival sentenced to prison for murder

Three MS-13 gang members have been convicted of murder, after they “took turns shooting” a suspected rival gang member in the head and stomach almost three years ago, officials said.

Giovani Antonio Herrera, 23, Jonathan Steven Guevara, 21, and Antonio Anival Guevara, 32, were found guilty by a Texas jury on Wednesday for the 2015 murder of Hector Diaz.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press release that in November 2015, Herrera and Jonathan Guevara chased down Diaz, who they believed was a member of a rival gang, and “took turns shooting him in the head and stomach with a 40-caliber handgun.”

They jumped in a car, driven by Anival Guevara, and escaped.

Diaz was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“We will never know what Hector said in those final moments of his life to these three killers, but the violent way in which they chose to take his life after only a brief conversation with him is what makes this gang so dangerous,” Assistant District Attorney Lisa Collins said, according to the press release.

Anival Guevara was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years, while Jonathan Guevara was convicted in February and sentenced to 99 years. Herrera also was sentenced to 40 years in a separate plea agreement.

All three men are from Central America, prosecutors said.

