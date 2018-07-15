Several injured passengers extradited using Jaws of Life following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tour bus on Interstate 25 in New Mexico on Sunday sent several people to hospital as officials had to use Jaws of Life to extradite passengers trapped in the bus.

The Rio Rancho Fire Department said the crash, which involved a charter bus, a semi-truck and other vehicles, occurred around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque.

The bus overturned on the northbound lane, trapping injured passengers inside.

The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue said on its Facebook page it had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate injured passengers from the bus.

KRQE reported that 38 people were involved in the crash – 35 were aboard the bus.

At least three people were killed in the crash and at least four critically injured, the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told KOAT.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Sunday.

The exact number of injuries is not yet know. The cause of the crash is under investigation.