8-year-old girl carrying food to homeless man is struck by car, dies

An 8-year-old girl crossing a roadway to bring fresh fruit to a homeless man she saw the day before has died after being struck by a car Tuesday night, authorities said.

Nevaeh Alston, accompanied by her mother, was crossing Bridge Street in Grand Rapids when the accident occurred, MLive.com reported.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, the report said.

“She loved helping others, and always had a big smile on her face. Her entire family is completely heartbroken with grief.” - Brittney Paas, family member

On Thursday evening, about 50 people gathered in Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids to remember Nevaeh's generous spirit, FOX 17 of Western Michigan reported.

“She loved helping others, and always had a big smile on her face. Her entire family is completely heartbroken with grief,” Brittney Paas, a cousin of Nevaeh’s mother, wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

In a letter to Kent Hills Elementary School parents, where Nevaeh attended school, Principal Benjamin Rogers said the young girl will be “greatly missed.”

It was not yet clear whether the driver would face any charges. Authorities said alcohol or speed do not appear to be factors.

The family's GoFundMe page, which will help pay for “unexpected costs,” has already exceeded its goal of $7,500.