North Carolina deputies find body of boy, 4, swept out to sea

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A 4-year-old boy was swept out to sea by a wave last week at a beach in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

The body of a 4-year-old boy swept out to sea last week in North Carolina was recovered Monday miles away from where he was last seen, police said.

“At 7:40 am the body of Wesley Belisle was located by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach in Currituck County,” Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson said. “Wesley's family has been notified and are making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire.”

Wesley was walking with his mother Wednesday afternoon when a wave caught them by surprise, knocked them down and dragged the boy into the ocean off Kitty Hawk beach, the Outer Banks Voice reported Monday. 

The beach where the body was found is more than 30 miles away from Kitty Hawk, according to the news outlet.