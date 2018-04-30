North Carolina deputies find body of boy, 4, swept out to sea

The body of a 4-year-old boy swept out to sea last week in North Carolina was recovered Monday miles away from where he was last seen, police said.

“At 7:40 am the body of Wesley Belisle was located by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach in Currituck County,” Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson said. “Wesley's family has been notified and are making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire.”

SEARCH SUSPENDED FOR BOY, 4, SWEPT AWAY TO SEA OFF NORTH CAROLINA COAST

Wesley was walking with his mother Wednesday afternoon when a wave caught them by surprise, knocked them down and dragged the boy into the ocean off Kitty Hawk beach, the Outer Banks Voice reported Monday.

The beach where the body was found is more than 30 miles away from Kitty Hawk, according to the news outlet.