Killer wife in 'calculated' love triangle murder-suicide sought marriage help before shooting, report says

A Delaware woman who shot and killed a Villanova University official who was having an affair with her husband reportedly tried to get marriage help from users on an app months before the shocking murder-suicide.

Jennair Gerardot, 47, turned to the NextDoor app upon her move from South Carolina to Wilmington and asked her new community if anyone knew a good divorce lawyer, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

Gerardot posted a note in February looking for a “reputable and successful and driven divorce attorney” and a month later she returned looking for an “EXCELLENT marriage counselor,” according to the newspaper.

Later, it appeared that she was seeking marriage therapy.

“We will need someone who is very educated and experienced dealing with couples issues including infidelity, depression, traumatic experiences, child/parent dynamics, being accountable for actions, etc.,” Gerardot wrote, according to the newspaper.

It’s unclear if Gerardot and her husband Mark Geradot ever sought marriage counseling.

The shooting of 33-year-old Meredith Chapman on Monday night in Radnor Township, Pa., was meticulously planned, officials said.

"You had a man who was married who was having an affair with this other woman,” Police Superintendent William Colarulo said, according to The Associated Press. “The wife knew about it, and this was a calculated, planned attack."

Colarulo said Gerardot broke into Chapman’s home through a front door before she came home from work. Gerardot cleaned up the pieces of glass inside Chapman’s home, to avoid alerting Chapman to her presence, and then waited there with her Taurus Tracker .357 revolver. Police said Geradot shot and killed Chapman before turning the gun on herself.

Mark Gerardot, at police headquarters, later stated that there was a “domestic issue” all three were dealing with, police said.

“We sympathize with both families because this tragedy has rocked their world. It’s also rocked the world of our township and the residents who live around there,” said Christopher Flanagan, the Deputy Superintendent of Radnor Township Police.

