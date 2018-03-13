Besieged from within, VA's Shulkin hangs on as support wanes

Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is hanging onto his job by a thread. He faces an insurgency from within his department and new allegations that he had a member of his security detail go shopping with him at Home Depot and then cart the purchases into his house.

Shulkin came under fire last month for ethics violations after accepting free Wimbledon tennis tickets and taxpayer-paid travel to Europe for his wife.

A political adviser installed by President Donald Trump at the department has openly mused to other VA staff about how to oust him.

Shulkin also is bracing for an upcoming VA watchdog report, due by summer, that examines his use of the department's security detail.