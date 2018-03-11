Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

A helicopter reportedly carrying several people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday night and rescue efforts were under way, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that a Eurocopter AS350 "went down" near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m., adding the chopper is reportedly upside down in the water. The New York Post described the chopper as a "tour helicopter."

The NYPD and FDNY confirmed rescue operations are under way.

Video posted to social media by WCBS appears to show a man being walked from the scene into an ambulance.

One person was seen being pulled from the water onto a raft after the crash, one witness said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, and divers with both the NYPD and FDNY are already searching the water, the mayor's spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the extent of possible injuries.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.