Masked gunman shoots 4, including 6-year-old, outside Texas Roadhouse in San Antonio

Four people were shot, including a 6-year-old, when a masked suspect opened fire Sunday night outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio, authorities said.

The gunman, described only as a male, is at large.

Two of the victims, in their 20s, were in critical condition. The 6-year-old, who was shot in the leg, is in stable condition, MySanAntonio.com reported. The victims were all family members.

“The folks were waiting outside to eat when the shooting occurred,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting was not considered random and the suspected gunman fired 10 bullets from a semi-automatic pistol, emptying the magazine.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at about 8:45 p.m. McManus said it was not an active-shooter situation because the shooting was not random.