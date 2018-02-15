Turtle survives being frozen in fish tank in abandoned home

A turtle that was found frozen in a fish tank in a vacant Rhode Island home has survived and is recovering.

The Providence Journal reports animal control officers responded to a report of an abandoned animal at a Coventry home last week and found the turtle encased in ice in the tank. Authorities believe the home had been vacant for several days.

Officials took the tank back to the animal control office and let it thaw out. Authorities say the turtle was able to move and open its eyes when it was removed from the tank.

The turtle was taken to a reptile organization for rehabilitation.

Officers named the turtle Elsa after the princess from Disney's animated film "Frozen." Animal control is investigating.

