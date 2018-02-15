Same-sex couple cleared to attend Alabama prom

An Alabama high school student who was disciplined after asking her girlfriend to attend the prom says they've been told they can go as a couple.

Janizia Ross told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and the other student have been informed they can go to the prom at Alexandria High School.

The 17-year-old Ross finished serving an in-school suspension earlier this month that was punishment for coming on stage during a school talent show and asking a female student to go to prom.

School officials in the east Alabama system deny the punishment violated what they describe as a commitment to equality.

Lambda Legal, which advocates for same-sex rights, had complained about the punishment. The organization says it's happy the girls are being allowed to attend prom.