FOX NEWS FIRST: Susan Rice's 'unusual' email about Russia under scrutiny; Senate opens immigration debate

Developing now, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Senators flag an 'unusual' email former National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top intelligence officials are scheduled to appear before the Senate Intel Committee on Tuesday

President Trump unveils his $4 trillion-plus budget plan that includes investing $1.5 trillion into fixing America's infrastructure. However, the pricey deal has some fiscal conservatives up in arms

The Senate votes to begin an 'opened-ended' debate on immigration reform, but leaders concede reaching an agreement will be challenging

A longtime Clinton loyalist emerges as a possible key figure in the Trump-Russia collusion controversy

THE LEAD STORY - SUSAN RICE'S GHOST OF EMAILS PAST: Ex-national security adviser Susan Rice sent an “unusual email” to herself the day President Trump was sworn into office documenting former President Barack Obama's guidance at a high-level meeting about how law enforcement should investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, two Republican senators said Monday ... According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the partially unclassified email was sent by Rice on Jan. 20, 2017 -- and appears to document a Jan. 5 meeting that included Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Vice President Joe Biden and Rice. In the email, Obama's national security adviser wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book.'"

FBI DIRECTOR ON THE HOT SEAT: FBI Director Christopher Wray and top intel officials are scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday on a hearing about global threats facing the U.S. Though the hearing has been described as "routine," it may be anything but .... Tuesday's hearing is drawing attention for two reasons: The battle over dueling memos from the Republicans and Democrats on alleged government surveillance abuses and concerns about suspected political bias in the FBI. Wray will be joined by the following officials: Director Mike Pompeo, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo.

TRUMP SEEKS TO 'DRAIN THE SWAMP' AND BUILD AMERICA AGAIN – AT A PRICE: President Trump is calling to pump $1.5 trillion into fixing America's infrastructure while streamlining the often-cumbersome permitting process, as part of a $4 trillion-plus budget plan unveiled Monday ... “Washington will no longer be a roadblock to progress. Washington will now be your partner,” Trump said at a meeting with state and local officials at the White House. However, as part of his budget plan, Trump put underperforming federal workers on notice with a major overhaul for how hiring and firing is done in the D.C. bureaucracy. Following on his campaign promise to "drain the swamp," the plan calls for ending automatic pay hikes that kick in "irrespective of performance," changing retirement benefits and making it easier to fire bad employees and reward good ones.

Still, Trump's recent budget moves have been unsettling to some fiscal conservatives. The two-year budget deal he signed last week raises the cap on military spending by roughly $160 billion. It also lifts the cap on domestic spending by about $128 billion and is projected to increase the federal deficit to roughly $1.2 trillion by fiscal year 2019. This has roiled Freedom Caucus members and closely aligned groups. including Tea Party activists and donors.

IMMIGRATION REFORM - ONLY THE DEBATE IS GUARANTEED: The Senate's two top leaders put on a show of comradery as their chamber launched its open-ended immigration debate, but also laid down markers underscoring how hard it will be to reach a deal that can move through Congress ... Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his support for a wide-ranging proposal by President Trump that the Senate is expected to vote on this week. It would pave a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young Dreamers in the U.S. illegally, a lure for Democrats that many Republicans oppose.

However, Trump also wants $25 billion for a border wall and other security measures, as well as curbs on legal immigration — a must for many Republicans. Many Democrats consider some of the proposals, including limiting the relatives that legal immigrants can bring to the U.S., to be non-starters. But a DACA deal remains a priority for Democrats as Trump has said he'll end that program March 5.

THE CLINTONS' 'SID VICIOUS' BEHIND THE TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION STORY?: A name long associated with the Clinton machine has surfaced as a behind-the-scenes figure in the Trump-Russia collusion story, prompting some to speculate that the investigation began, at least partly, as a dirty tricks operation ... Sidney Blumenthal, a Clinton loyalist from the days of Bill Clinton’s presidency, was identified by Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., as a source of anti-Trump information passed to the FBI through the State Department. The information is believed to have played a role in the FBI’s launching of the collusion probe that is now in the hands of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Blumenthal has long been known as an attack dog for the Clintons, so ferocious a defender that he earned the nickname "Sid Vicious."

